Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood film industry ‘fake’

Leading Indian actor Emraan Hashmi has called the Bollywood film industry ‘fake’. According to media reports, during an interview, Imran Hashmi admitted that everyone in the industry praises you in your face but goes after you behind your back. The actor said that he thinks that the personal life of any person should be more important than his profession. Explaining his absence from movies as well as the public spotlight, he said that he gives time to his friends and family, which also helps him stay serious in life.













