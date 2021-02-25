PIA vows to increase flight operations in Central Asian countries

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik intensifies efforts to launch Tashkent flights. The national flag carrier has officially announced to increase its international and domestic flight operations.

According to the details, talks between CEO PIA, Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan H.E Aybak Arif Usmanov and Pakistan Ambassador to Uzbekistan H.E Ali Asad Gillani have taken place to formally announce PIA’s desires to operate on Lahore-Tashkent route from the end of March 2021. The Uzbek cities of Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand are very important places for religious tourism, said CEO PIA.

The two ambassadors hinted at playing their full role in enhancing air links between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. It is clear that Pakistan International Airlines is expanding its operations in Afghanistan and Central Asian countries like Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the first phase, there will be five flights between Pakistan and Kabul, whereas, the number will increase to seven flights amid the second phase, informed a PIA spokesperson. Similarly, the spokesperson further revealed that PIA will begin operating two direct flights from Lahore to Baku from March 14 onwards in one week.

The airline will also begin flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent on March 28, and it has also been allowed by the Uzbekistani authorities to conduct flight operations to Bukhara and Samarkand.

Earlier, PIA CEO also decided to decrease the passenger fare to further facilitate the business community and passengers of Gilgit-Baltistan.