PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow ahead of senate elections

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow ahead of the senate elections, local media reported.

According to the sources the prime minister Imran Khan will meet PTI lawmakers and coalition partners. He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

PM will also inaugurate Mega Business Centre at the Walton Road in Lahore.

The prime minister is hopeful for PTI victory in the senate elections on March 3.

Khan recently departed for a 2 day maiden visit to Sri Lanka where important decisions regarding bilateral relationships between the two countries were discussed.