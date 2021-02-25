India funding terrorists to create unrest in Pakistan, says DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said terrorists in Pakistan operate with the assistance of groups in Afghanistan, adding that India is involved in supplying arms, money, and new technology to the terrorists to create unrest in Pakistan and disturb regional stability.

“We have evidence that India is not only providing arms and funds to such extremist organisations but also introducing them to new technologies so their capabilities are enhanced. Afghan intelligence is also aware of this,” he told foreign journalists at the ISPR office.

Maj-Gen Babar said that the organised terrorist outfits have been disbanded in Waziristan and other areas a long time ago and now they do not have the capability to launch a major offensive in the area. However, he added, that a few incidents of violence have been reported recently.

The ISPR DG said that Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have launched operations against a few remnants of terrorist outfits and added that such actions whenever taken face some form of backlash from the terrorists as well. He said that the recent attack on women aid workers was also such incident. “Now there is no organised militant outfit in the area (Waziristan). Few individuals are however active under various names but they too will be eliminated soon,” he maintained.

The ISPR chief said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan at all costs and to that end, it has taken all possible measures. He said Pakistan has used its power and influence on the Taliban as much as possible. “We must make sure a void is not left in Afghanistan, as the country is not living in the 1990s anymore and its state structure cannot collapse like the past,” he said. “It is not possible for Kabul to be recaptured by the Taliban and Pakistan will be there to support this cause,” he added.