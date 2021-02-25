NAB chairman orders due respect to accused during investigations

The National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal immediately after taking the responsibilities introduced self-accountability system in NAB. Under self-accountability system, major penalty of removal from service was imposed on 11 officers from job from October 11 to December 31, 2020. While 44 officers/officials were awarded minor penalities. NAB issued warning to 52 officers/officials and exonerated 25 officers / officials/officials after thorough probe as per law.

The incumbent management of NAB is pursuing ‘Accountability for All’ policy. NAB also acknowledged the services of persons on good performance but also take action against the officers on violation of law in accordance with prevalence law. This has increased the credibility of the bureau. According to Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 percent expressed confidence over NAB. NAB considers eradication of corruption as their national duty and consider recovery of looted money as their priority.

\The chairman has directed all director generals to respect the accused coming to NAB in their cases and summon the accused by writing letters on fixed time as NAB could not summon anyone on telephone. He directed to follow the law in this regard. Chairman has directed regional bureaus to record statement of accused after collecting evidence as per law.

NAB is a human friendly institution which ensures upholding self-esteem of every accused.