PM to talk to public again on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to interact with the Pakistani public over the telephone once again this coming Sunday. This follows the prime minister’s earlier interaction with the public on February 1, when he answered questions of people who called in. During his first speech after becoming prime minister, PM Imran Khan promised he would be “answerable” before the people twice every month in a “Question Hour” in the National Assembly. During the last interaction, he explained the government’s policies to the people and said he would deliver good news about the economy periodically.













