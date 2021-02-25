CDA completes carpeting work of various roads with its own resources

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed carpeting work on various roads of federal capital including 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area and D-12 with its own resources. The work on carpeting and repairing has also been started at IJP road. According to detail, CDA’s work on restoration of road infrastructure is continued, departments of MPO and Road Maintenance have fasted the pace of the work. More than 80% work has been completed during the last few days in the markets of sector F-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D-12. Carpeting work has also been completed at the main road, service road, and U-turn of sector D-12. Carpeting work is underway in the streets of I-9 and I-10 and more than 90% carpeting work has been completed in sector G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, and G-5. Repairing work is in its final stages at main roads including Express way, F-10, I-9, I-10, Soharwardy road, park road, and others.













