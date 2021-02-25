Future of world lies in Afro-Eurasian region that begins from Balochistan

Future of world lies in the Afro-Eurasian region that begins from Balochistan and its significance has grown manifold with Belt and Road Initiative, said former National Security Advisor Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by the China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad. Members of the diplomatic corps, academics, civil society, former and current diplomats participated in the discussion.

Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC said that Gwadar is vital to the multi-billion-dollar project which would result in the development of Balochistan is crucial for success of CPEC” and it has a promise to “address issues of socio-economic development, communication infrastructure and unemployment.”

Janjua stated that Pakistan seeks connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia and ultimately to Russia and in this, Balochistan plays a pivotal role through its geographical location and abundance of natural resources He was of the view that even Pakistan’s strategic significance lies in Balochistan, and only through peace and development in Balochistan it can be achieved. He said that Balochistan is gifted in terms of its geostrategic location as well as being a hub of natural resources which if fully utilised could be a catalyst for the entire region. He lamented that since the inception of the state of Pakistan, these unique attributes have made Balochistan a target for Pakistan’s adversaries, and consequently has been destabilised by internal and external elements. Yet, concerns of people are genuine and they need to be addressed.

Drawing on his experience as Commander Southern Command he shared views on hard-earned peace and said that, “in a State, it is all about people. If people are with you then you are victorious.” Similarly, focus should be on national integration as visible and real improvement in the Balochistan situation can only come about not by imposing force, but by ruling the hearts and minds of the people. He identified negative sub-nationalism as the root cause of insurgency. However, in response an integrated and “people-centric civil-military strategy was formulated which helped Balochistan transition from flag burning to flag raising.” On CPEC, he said that, on-going conflict in Balochistan requires political closure, which will open up new opportunities for people of Balochistan. Federation and other provinces need to address apprehensions of people of Balochistan about their access to natural resources and land for CPEC to be successful in Balochistan. Similarly, in Gwadar focus should be on job creation and providing economic opportunity to every citizen. He underscored that humans are the assets for economic development.

The talk was followed by a question-and-answer session which was moderated by DG ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and others.