India intensifies war of repressions in turbulent IIOJK on Modi’s visit to disputed held State: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said India has intensified the war of repressions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & occupied Kashmir in view of the reported whirlwind visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the turbulent globally recognized disputed territory. Talking to a former Diplomat Arif Kamal in the federal capital city , he said the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister to occupied Kashmir is a black day for Kashmiri people. He said Additional Indian army troops have been deployed to stop protest demonstrations by the Kashmiri people on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister to Occupied Kashmir. He said Indian Prime Minister Modi has launched Hitler -like operation in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their internationally recognized right to self determination. Underage children are being sent to jail and the culture of the Kashmiri people is being snatched, he added.













