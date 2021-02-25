Former HEC DG awarded PhD degree

Former Director General Services, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Muhammad Arshad Kamran successfully defended thesis entitled ‘Analytical Study of Devendr lssr’s fiction’ under supervision of Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahar, Chairman Urdu Department Allama Iqbal (AIOU) Islamabad. He submitted his thesis during March 2019, and two research articles were also published in HEC Recognized Research Journals. However, in absentia of two foreign reviewers’ reports due to COVID-19, the defense was done with little delay. According to Dr Kamran all remaining process regarding his doctoral turned stagnant due to this novel and global pandemic spread. He said that when newly appointed Dean received aforementioned forieng review reports had notified two internal members review teams comprising Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khusk and Dr. Najeeba Aarif, who after conducting viva, has officially approved his PhD Degree. Dr Kamran belongs to District Attock and to recognize the services of Attack Literary personalities. He got his MPhill degree by submitting his thesis on a famous poet from Attack “Dr. Saad Ullah Kaleem: life and achievements” under supervision of Dr. Wazir Agha. Similarly, current topic’s personality Devendr lssr, (14th August,1928- 6th November, 2012) was born in Attock and was a favorite student of Dr. Ghulam Jilani Barq, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal and Prof Siddiq Kaleem. Devendr lssr, after completion of his B.A. Degree from Punjab University affiliated Degree College Attack, had migrated to India during 1947.













