Addl IGP PHP orders zero tolerance towards corruption

A meeting was held at the Central Police Office to review the annual performance of Punjab Highway Patrol, which was chaired by Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif.

The meeting was attended by DIG PHP Dr. Abid Khan, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir and Regional SPs. Welfare, discipline and road crime reports, vehicle maintenance, traffic management projects and other issues related to security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were included. All the Regional Heads gave a presentation on the annual performance of their region while the performance of PHP Force, prevention of traffic accidents and measures taken against anti-social elements were also discussed in detail.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif while issuing high alert in view of the outbreak of Corona said that PHP personnel in all regions and districts should perform their duties more diligently while abiding by SOPs. He further said that the officers who have performed best in each region during the year should be awarded certificates of appreciation and rewards so that the morale of the personnel could be further enhanced. He further said that reunion of missing children with their parents is the highest level of faith while awareness lectures on road safety should be continued by mobile education units in colleges and universities.