Sanofi & BIMA Mobile Pakistan partner to improve access to health care!

Sanofi Pakistan and BIMA Mobile Pakistan inked a unique partnership to work together to address the unmet need for access to healthcare in Pakistan. This is probably the first time in Pakistan that a leading multinational pharmaceutical company and a micro-insurance company have joined hands to disrupt the health eco-system positively.

Pakistan is predominately a self-pay market whereby people cover their health care expenses on their own. With an access to health care rate of ~40% and 1 doctor available for ~943 people, the majority of people in Pakistan do not have adequate access to healthcare.

Technology has now made it possible to access medical professionals and medicines without the patient having to leave home. BIMA’s m-Health product offers affordable insurance plans available to Jazz subscribers with hospitalization coverage and unique out-patient services including 24/7 access to physician via telephone, discounted medicine, and diagnostic facilities.

“In a country with a total population of 200 million people, more than 50% of individuals in Pakistan don’t have access to basic primary healthcare services, and approximately 42% fail to receive health coverage. Despite the thousands of doctors being produced every year, the country’s doctor-patient ratio remains 1 for every 1200 patients. In this day and age, where science and technology are rapidly growing and evolving, Pakistan’s need for adequate health services can only be met by creating innovations that integrate health and technology. Our partnership with Sanofi Pakistan is the right step in that direction”said Murtaza Khalil Hassan, CEO BIMA Mobile Pakistan

Speaking at the signing ceremony,Asim Jamal (MD & GM, Sanofi Pakistan) said: “There has been a paradigm shift in how medical care is delivered. We must adapt and put more of our energies into building collaborations with conventional and non-conventional partners that can deliver high-quality care for all. In Pakistan it is estimated that the general population spends over ~60% of their income on food, housing, utilities etc. – leaving little or no funding for health, bringing us to the figure of 40% of people not having access to healthcare. With that being said, our objective from this partnership is to strengthen the out-patient component of m-Health that will go a long way in providing sustainable access to healthcare.”

“This collaboration is a pioneering step in advancing access to quality healthcare for the masses of Pakistan. The COVID-19 outbreak has already shown us that digital healthcare is not just a concept of the future but a need of the hour. I hope this initiative will catalyze further advancements in healthcare to better bridge the healthcare gap in Pakistan”Dr Ahmad Mansoor (CMO and Head of mHealth BIMA Mobile Pakistan)

Pakistan has a dual burden of Communicable and Non-Communicable disease that contribute significantly both to adult and child mortality and morbidity. To address the increasing disease burden, World Health Organization has championed the concept of Health System Strengthening (HSS) that emphasizes the critical role of strong health systems and identified six building blocks, out of which two are being impacted via this partnership i.e. Health Services (In & outpatient services) and Health Financing (insurance).

Through this collaboration Sanofi & BIMA seek to play a small but significant role in contributing towards strengthening the health care system and eventually impacting health outcomes in Pakistan.