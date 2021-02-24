Mandy gives birth, welcomes her first baby with Taylor Goldsmith

There’s a little moore love in the world today! On Tuesday, Feb. 23, This Is Us star Mandy Moore announced she and husband Taylor Goldsmith officially welcomed their first child together. The “Ready as I’ll Ever Be” singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Gus is here,” the actress confirmed, revealing the little one’s nickname. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The new parents tied the knot in November 2018. In an interview with Glamour that year, she gushed, “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner. He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

Back in August 2020, the actress wrote a touching tribute on Instagram to Taylor for his birthday. “I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable,” she wrote. “You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humour and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms.”

She continued, “Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, song writing partner, pet parent, and my favourite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything.”

The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy the following month on Instagram with a series of black and white photos, Taylor’s hand on her baby bump. Mandy captioned the pictures, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021” along with a blue heart emoji.

Following the announcement, the soon-to-be mom-who dedicated her 2020 E! People’s Choice Award win for Drama TV Star to “the love of my life” and their baby boy-was pretty open about the joys and challenges of pregnancy.

In late September, she took to her Instagram Story to share how much she was missing coffee. “Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?” the 36-year-old wrote. “It’s one of my major food aversions right now but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed.”

There were also changes she experienced during her third trimester. “Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??” she wrote in her Instagram Story on Dec. 20. “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

Little did she know in just a few short weeks all her pregnancy woes would come to a happy end.