Janhvi shares Sridevi’s handwritten note on death anniversary

Remembering their mother and the late legendary superstar Sridevi, daughters Janhvi and Khushi have dropped heartwarming posts on social media.

The young and beautiful Janhvi took to Instagram and shared Sridevi’s handwritten note. The note will warm the cockles of your heart. Khushi Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of mom Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor on the former’s third death anniversary. The fateful day of February 24, 2018, saw a million hearts breaking as her family, fans and well-wishers were left grieving forever. Sridevi was found dead at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Sridevi’s death was reported to have been due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. She was 54.

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void that can never be filled.