Pakistani actor Azfar Rehman has revealed that he has been sexually harassed by several women in the past. The artist, while sharing his experience regarding harassment, said that he fully supports the ‘Me Too’ campaign. “Women are not always right and no one should ever be harassed,” he added. Azfar said that if two people do something by mutual consent, then it is fine, otherwise no one is allowed to force anyone or push them into doing anything.