Let us play — politics of hope

Dedicated to all micro and mega tormentors in the guise of development managers and decision everywhere in Pakistan.

Let us be grateful that many of us survived the pandemic of COVID 19 in 2020 and have successfully navigated through the first two months of 2021. Let this gratitude may not be the license to ignore what else survived and even thrived during the same time lines. A possible list could include all abusive power structures, systemic patriarchy, different shades of sexual and gender based violence against children, women, girls, trans people and many other marginalized groups, conceit driven politics and many illusions of inclusiveness in socio-economic development zones including misuse of diversity in workforce and reaching farthest the first.

What does this mean to anybody in any area of work? Perhaps a more apt query could be; what impact does it have on any ordinary individual in any geography in any situation? There must be convoluted, philosophical, statistical data based and diplomatic answers to such queries. However, as just another student of life I see this as a total destruction of the agenda 2030 for sustainable development in general and SDG5 (gender equality) -the pivot of all other 16 SDGs in particular.

One can safely cuddle the idea that ingraining democratic norms and pluralism in policies and systems of governance directly impact the lives of marginalized population

Inequalities among gender exist in many layers and have many manifestations. I asked some zealous parliamentarians and politicians about their views on SDG 5 in the specific context/s of my homeland. A young Barrister, Abdullah Kahloon, who is the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sargodha / NA-66, is of the view that Parliamentarians should dedicate their time and service in making better laws for the people and constituencies they represent. “This shall require healthy debates that are conducted in a civilised manner as well as effective Parliamentary Committees conducting scrutiny and oversight over the actions of the executive. A true representation of the people of Pakistan shall only be achieved when our Parliamentarians started making laws that are for the betterment of our country and its people. Only then shall we have the august chamber that is representative of the people, by the people and for the people” he emphasized. Ms. Ayesha Bano, an unflinching advocate for women’s’ issues, who is the member parliament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opined that “Law makers can help in enhancing the understanding of state institutions to be receptive towards pro women needs and devise their annual development plans as per needs.”

The merit of politics and political voices itself merits separate rounds of multi-level contraries and converses yet alone a short opinion piece. However, one can safely cuddle the idea that ingraining democratic norms and pluralism in policies and systems of governance directly impact the lives of marginalized population. Is not it high time to look inwards and raise concerns and record critique about unacceptable degrees of deception and dramas within organizations and empires of social development and messiah of the vulnerable? Those who will get affronted by this mere proposition may try to dig into some inconvenient truth. If this is not possible then try to take a random sample of budgetary allocations towards the commitment of poverty eradication, gender and inclusion, empowerment of women and gender mainstreaming. Actual spending to hire competent professionals and investments on stakeholders inclusion and community partnerships not only remains much less than required but the usual practice is to be contented with what suits to the optics and comfort levels of those who matter. Many better employment opportunities or high profile consulting assignments are occupied by those who come from influential clans and bear strong surnames. The issues related to political postings and class acts cannot be understood with egotistical mindsets. The poor must never be used as the salvation strategy. The privileged ones who fulfil the technical eligibility criteria may dare to introspect their intention and action. There is no justification for them to be the custodians of the rights of the vulnerable ones.

The much desired and aspired transformative changes cannot happen without making tough choices. The elites are the game changers. If they are genuinely concerned for the starving, shelter less, penniless and powerless they should leave atleast some space for them to be on the prominent podiums and platforms. They should step back or atleast aside and let them shine. It is the obligation of the activists to question much more vehemently the elitism and its shameless acceptance without fearing the costs that could involve living hungry and jobless for longer periods. Activism is not about claiming to be a dissident shouting against the state on digital forums that too from foreign lands. Those who earn fame as rebels must be able to refuse many-sided oppressions and selective activism.

Reconciliation , tolerance and forgiveness are broadly and popularly considered as virtuous. Not only spiritual but business gurus too rope in these in their tips for success. As a rights-based activist and student of communication what has always mattered to me are the basics; Where and When are these attributes demonstrated, and Who is benefitting from these actions? If perpetual reconciliation is meant for gaining political mileage, tolerance is displayed for the loss of meritocracy and forgiveness is directed at terrorists, murderers, abductors, rapists and harassers then these words become hollow by losing their actual meanings and spirit. This hoax hawks estimably in my country across the classes, regions, regimes, industries and sectors. Playing the politics of hope, I look forward to the day when many dictators in the developed sectors would undergo metamorphosis and they openly apologize for their careful cunningness and many human rights defenders finally understand the difference between unpaid activism and ventriloquism.

