Spotify officially launches in Pakistan

World’s most popular online music streaming service, Spotify, has officially launched in Pakistan. The audio streaming service launched in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan on 23rd February. According to the company the service will be available for free, with an ad-free subscription for Rs. 299/month.

Premium and family plans for Pakistan

Spotify is also offering a premium family subscription plan for PKR 479 (per month) that can be accessed by six members of the same family under the same roof. Duo plan priced at PKR 390 for two people living at the same address. Another economical package for students at Rs. 149/month. Direct carrier billing payment options are also available through Telenor and Zong.

Playlists made for Spotify Pakistan

The new playlists offer expertly curated and regularly updated music by Spotify’s team of local music experts, across a range of popular genres for any mood or moment, including Hot Hits Pakistan, Pakistani Rock Hits, Pakistani Indie 101, Drama OSTs, Loadshedding Longing and more.

Spotify said it will offer a personalised listening experience to people, comprising local and international artists and more than 70 million tracks. The audio streaming service has a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, including 155 million Premium subscribers.