Interpreting Iqbal

The essence of poets’ verses, ideas, metaphors and opinions is forever embedded in their hearts. Critics, researchers, scholars and those who acclaim, applaud and appraise poetry can only decipher the very surface of a poet’s thought. Several intellectuals have interpreted the poetry of Allama Iqbal, which indeed remained ahead of his time and also of that we live in.

To explain the thoughts of Iqbal is nothing short of an expedition that takes the researcher to the depths of his mind, heart and soul. The perception, insight and cognisance that Iqbal exhibited remain unparalleled.

Iqbal is seen as a philosopher and a political thinker. His poetry compels readers to go into a deep state of introspection where curiosity connects with the spiritual self thereby creating man’s mystic bond with himself and his Creator.

The aesthetic sense he used to explain the concept of Khudi remains an important part of realizing the self. Iqbal says: Khudi ko kar buland itna kay har taqdeer say pehlay/ Khuda banday say khud puchay, bata teri raza kya hai (The more humble one becomes, God himself would have to ask the human ‘What is your opinion about this’) It is Iqbal’s method of presenting an idea that touches the heart and compels the reader to reflect on it. Iqbal’s concept of Khudi and his use of Shaheen (eagle) was to motivate the youth. He believed the youth must possess the high morals of a Shaheen to succeed. Iqbal further says: Nahin Tera Nasheman Qasr-e-Sultani Ke Gunbad Par/Tu Shaheen Hai, Basera Kar Paharon Ki Chatanon Mein (Thy abode is not on the dome of a royal palace/You are an eagle and should live on the rocks of mountains.)

One central piece of poetry by Iqbal that the youth of today should read and understand is titled “Sultan Tipu Ki Wasiyat” He writes, Ae Jooye Aab Barh Ke Ho Darya-e-Tund-o-Taiz/Sahil Tujhe Atta Ho To Sahil Na Kar Qabool (O streamlet, onward flow and get transformed to torrent strong and deep/ If bank is e?er on you bestowed, Abstain, flow on with mighty sweep.) Iqbal advised the youth to keep walking on the righteous path, to continue with their journey, and not be disheartened by challenges.

Another couplet of Iqbal, compelling us to think about our life and its affairs is from Bal-e-Jibri: Ye Hai Khulasa-E-Ilm Qalandari Ke Hiyat/Khadang-E-Jasta Hai Lekin Kaman Se Door Nahin (The gist of all Gnostic knowledge is merely this:/That life is an arrow spent and yet from the bow it is not too far!) My friend, Ali Abbas Mirza, a published poet, while explaining this couplet said that in ancient times castles had an abundance of trees (Khadang-E-Jasta). During times of war, the king would order his soldiers to cut these trees and use their wood to make arrows that were fired upon the enemy. This couplet may mean that the life of a Sufi and a saint can be summarized as spending their life like a tree, waiting to be turned into an arrow (that their life may end at any time).

