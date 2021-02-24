Khalilur Rehman Qamar lashes out at female journalist yet again

Pakistan’s infamous writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar is ensnared in yet another controversy after he lashed out at a female journalist during a panel discussion.

The writer, notoriously known for his misogynistic rants and for disrespecting any woman who dares disagree with him, walked out of a talk show while spewing sexist slurs at a female panellist, Ailia Zehra.

‘Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric. He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs,’ she Tweeted

The journalist had shared the clip on her social media and narrated her ‘horrible’ experience of sharing the panel with Qamar.

“Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric. He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs. Called me a RAW agent and spewed sexist slurs,” she wrote on Twitter.

Qamar had riled up the country last year as well when he verbally abused activist Marvi Sirmed during a televised discussion about Aurat March.