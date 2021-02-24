Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gets reprieve on secret bank accounts issue

Pakistani singing powerhouse Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has gotten some reprieve on the issue of secret bank accounts. According to sources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), after conducting an income tax audit, passed the order to impose zero tax on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Intelligence Inland Revenue had sent the details of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts to the tax office.

According to sources, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has taken amnesty on his secret bank accounts of 2014, due to which zero tax was ordered

Sources said that the Inland Revenue Intelligence and Investigation had sent a report that singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had Rs 90 million in his secret accounts. After the RTO team audited the singer for year 2014, FBR ordered to impose zero tax on him.

