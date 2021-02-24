Gokce from ‘Dirilus: Ertugrul’ ties the knot; shares pictures

Turkish actor Burcu Kiratli, known for her portrayal of Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul, revealed on Monday that she has tied the knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akcil.

Taking to Instagram to surprise her fans with the good news, Kiratli let the pictures do the talking with a simple caption announcing the news: “Mr & Mrs. Akcil,” she wrote.

Akcil also took to his own personal Instagram to share stunning photographs of the couple from the wedding ceremony

The 31-year-old Kiratli found success after appearing as Gokce Hatun in the first two seasons of the mega-hit show Dirilis: Ertugrul that has also made waves in Pakistan.

Congratulations to the happy couple!