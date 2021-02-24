KSE-100: Stocks loose 161 points owing to roll-over week, FATF jitters

Covid-19-KSE-100-slides-down-to-6-year-lowBears continued to dominate sentiments at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as benchmark kse-100 succumbed to selling pressure for the second consecutive day, and lost 161.29 points by the closing bell to clock at 45,728.75 index level .

OnTuesday,the indexwitnessed another choppy session, which opened in the green zone,but witnessed continuous selling pressure in line with the previous session. Selling pressure was primarily observed in banks, cement and steel sectors as selling was primarily led by trading activity which has been knocked by the rollover week, wherein phenomenal activities of offloading the stocks purchased earlier at attractive valuation has kicked in.

Investors were also wary as market remained jittery as they chose to trade cautiously ahead of the outcome of a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting. A four-day virtual plenary began on Monday and final decision would be announced by the FATF president on February 25.

Sentiments were also dented after following a dismal investment data revealed by Country’s central bank. Foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of the current fiscal year fell by 27 per cent compared to the same period of last fiscal year, SBP reveled. The FDI during July-Jan FY21 was $1.145 billion against an inflow of $1.577billion in the same period last fiscal year. The inflow during January was $192.7m compared to $219m in the same month of previous fiscal year; 12 per cent decline was noted.

During the session, the index witnessed a volatile session and registered its intraday high at 46,083.66 after gaining 193.62 points, however failing to sustain earlier gains the index reversed its trajectory, and touched intraday low at 45,663.03 after it lost 227.01 points.

The volume table was led byWorldcall Telecom followed by Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited and Media Times Limited. The scrips exchanged 84.27 million, 70.37 million and 55.44 million shares, respectively.

The volume at Kse-100 clocked in at 256.32 million shares, while the all-share volume fell from 721.95 million shares in the previous session to 717.40 million shares.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limitedforeign investors remained net sellers of worth $0.55 million worth of equities. Among local investors, Brokers led the selling chart, and offloaded $1.95 million worth of equities. Meanwhile, Insurance Companies and Companies raked in $4.1 million and $0.82 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were Technology & Communication with 98 points, Commercial Banks with 65 points, Oil& Gas Marketing Companies with 24 points, Pharmaceuticals with 20 points and Cement with 14 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by TRG Pakistan which stripped the index of 90 points followed by Habib Bank Limited with 43 points, Meezan Bank Limited with 17 points, Pakistan State Oil with 14 points and Thal Limitedwith 13 points.

However, sectors which continued to weigh up the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 47 points, Fertilizer with 21 points, Textile Composite with 21 points, Glass & Ceramics with 7 points and Tobacco with 6 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by ENGRO which contributed 24 points followed by Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 23 points, Oil &Gas Development Company Limited with 16 points, Interloop Limited with 16 points and Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited with 12 points.