PML-N takes U-turn on NA-75 re-polling

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken a U-turn on the matter of re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-75 (Daska).

The PML-N had raised objection over polling in the 20 polling stations in the by-elections and demanded re-polling. However, when the candidate submitted an application for re-polling at 20 polling stations, PML-N has shifted its stance and is demanding re-election in the entire constituency.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday advised the PTI’s candidate to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of NA-75. “So even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations,” the prime minister had said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the PTI not to resist PML-N’s application of re-polling in 20 polling stations and also directed Ali Asjad Malhi to withdraw his application. PTI candidate has foregone his legal right,” Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday. “However, now PML-N has taken a U-turn and demanding re-election in the entire constituency,” he wondered.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz also said that keeping its tradition of changing stances, the PML-N has backtracked from its earlier stance and now demanding new elections in the entire constituency. He said the PML-N leadership is known for its narrative of deceit and lies and Calibri font and the statement of owning no property even in Pakistan what to speak of England were its examples.

Also on Tuesday, the ECP heard the case pertaining to ‘missing polling bags of 23 polling stations’ during NA-75 by-election. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided a five-member bench hearing wherein the returning officer of the NA-75 made his arguments.

During the hearing, Punjab Assembly Member Altaf Qureshi inquired whether the presiding officers had sought location from the mobile companies. On which the returning officer said that the DPO’s number was blocked and he could not be contacted. The chief election commissioner also inquired whether he was nervous when he contacted the electoral body. “You said that your lives were in danger. Did the administration not cooperate with you?” In response, the returning officer said that slogans were being chanted in the RO’s office and political workers had scaled walls. “The crowd was so large that we panicked,” the RO added. The ECP directed to submit the RO’s report to the respective parties.

During the hearing, the NA-75 RO prayed that it was not possible for the presiding officers to be alone with the police whereas the results of three polling stations were found late on WhatsApp. “The weather was also bad that night,” he added. “The police could not be reached.”

The ECP chief asked RO whether he tried the wireless communication system. “By 3:37am, results from 337 polling stations had been collected in Result Management System (RMS),” the RO said, adding that results of base polling station were not available. He further maintained that 20 POs could not be reached whereas except for one presiding officer, no one was calling back. “All 20 polling stations are within a 30 to 40 km radius,” the RO said.

Regarding results, the RO said that there was no difference in the result of polling stations 9, 47, 50 and 140. “Of the 20 suspected polling stations, four are clear and signed by the presiding officers. The result given to the agents turned out to be correct,” he said. However, there were no thumbprints of POs in the results of some polling stations, the returning officer said. The ECP directed to submit the RO’s report to the parties.

“If there is such an atmosphere that voters could not cast their vote, the decision will be different,” the ECP said. “If the election were held correctly, then the results will be announced.”

During the hearing, PTI’s counsel wondered how millions of votes were cast if voters were stopped? “PML-N application has been received now, will submit documents on it,” the counsel further prayed and asked for one week’s time.

Punjab Member Qureshi said that there was no fog in Daska now so it should not take long to collect results. Submit records from your polling agents, a member from Balochistan urged. It is not possible to collect all records in one day, PTI’s counsel prayed. “Unlike PML-N, PTI does not want to provide unverified documents.”

The ECP asked PTI to submit all the evidence and documents on Wednesday and adjourned the hearing till Thursday, February 25.