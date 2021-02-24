Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against nomination papers’ rejection dismissed

An election tribunal in Lahore on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid against the rejection of his Senate nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, which was presided over by Justice Shahid Waheed, Pervaiz Rashid’s lawyer said that the RO had rejected his client’s papers saying that the former information minister was a defaulter of the Punjab House in Islamabad and his nomination would be accepted only after he cleared the dues. The lawyer said that Rashid did not receive any prior notice for paying off his dues and was given one during the scrutiny process.

The judge asked the government’s legal representative if the record of the Punjab House and ECP had been released to which the latter responded in the affirmative.

The objector, in his arguments, said that Rashid knew that he had to pay outstanding dues but did not submit any payment. He also raised questions over the argument by Rashid’s lawyer, in which the latter had denied that the PML-N leader stayed at Punjab House. He added that the RO had given Rashid 48 hours to clear his dues but the former minister failed to do so.

“Where did Pervez Rashid have to submit the dues?” asked the judge. “The money was supposed to be paid to the controller but it was not submitted,” the objector responded. When the court asked Punjab House’s controller, who was also present in court, about the matter he said, “I was in the hospital that day. No one contacted me or my staff.” He said a notice regarding pending dues was sent at Rashid’s DHA residence.

After hearing both sides’ arguments, the tribunal turned down Rashid’s appeal.