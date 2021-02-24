TEVTA to start virtual kitchen program for its students

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that TEVTA would start a virtual kitchen program for its graduates of culinary and food courses which would provide job opportunities to 5000 students as they would be able to earn money through Foodpanda mobile app.

He was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

The TEVTA Chairperson said the TEVTA was moving forward on its new vision of provision of demand-driven courses along with economic opportunities.

He said the TEVTA was providing its students with an opportunity to be part of Foodpanda through this program. “By becoming part of this program, our students would be able to earn money by preparing food while being at their homes through Foodpanda,” he added. Ali Salman Siddique further noted this program would help in the enhancement of entrepreneurship culture in the province, adding that this step was part of Digital TEVTA as students while using the mobile app Foodpanda would be able to take orders for food preparation.