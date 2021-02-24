Industrial power consumption up by 17pc in Jan: Hammad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar has said that total industrial power consumption in the country increased by 17 percent in January 2021 compared to the same period of the last year. In a tweet on Tuesday, Hammad Azhar said that by abolishing the peak hours concept for industry, the consumption also increased by 28 percent during these hours. “Total industrial power consumption increased by almost 17% in Jan this year compared to the same time last year. By abolishing the concept of peak hours for industry, power consumption increased by 28% during these hours”, he tweeted.













