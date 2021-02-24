CNG cylinders in school vans: Police report dissatisfies SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction on the report submitted by police in a case related to CNG cylinders in school vans and public transport.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, in which police submitted the report regarding action against the substandard CNG cylinders being used in the vehicles.

The court while showing resentment over the non-appearance of any of the representatives of IG Sindh, expressed no-confidence over the report. “The court will summon IG in person on the next hearing if the law officer fails to appear before the court”, Justice Mazhar remarked.

During the hearing, the assistant advocate general apprised the court that punishment and the fine limit have been increased for the violators as per laws.

The court, while directing the authorities to continue the crackdown against the use of CNG cylinders in school vans and public transport, adjourned the hearing of the case until April 6. Last week, the Sindh government had directed the police and the authorities concerned to take strict action against those fuel stations that were found involved in selling compressed natural gas (CNG) to public transport vehicles. In a letter, the Sindh transport department had directed the traffic, motorway police and the concerned authorities to take action against the provision of CNG to public transport vehicles across the province.

Qaim Ali Shah

Separately, the Sindh High Court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a land allotment case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC extended the bail until April 6 and directed the investigation officer to appear in personal capacity at next hearing to apprise the court of progress thus far made in the ongoing investigation against the PPP stalwart.