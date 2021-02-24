Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24 February 2021 is being sold for Rs. 95400 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 24 February 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 111200 Rs. 101933 Rs. 97300 Rs. 83400 per 10 Gram Rs. 95400 Rs. 87449 Rs. 83475 Rs. 71550 per Gram Gold Rs. 9540 Rs. 8745 Rs. 8348 Rs. 7155

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

