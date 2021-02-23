Pervaiz Rashid Declared Ineligible to Contest Senate Elections

PML-N suffers a huge blow ahead of senate elections as Pervaiz Rashid’s review application was rejected by tribunal, local media reported. Rashid had approached the tribunal following the rejection of his nomination papers by ECP. The rejection was made on the basis of allegations that he had defaulted on payments that were to be made to the Punjab House.

The ruling was issued by Justice Shahid Waheed after the arguments in the case had finished.

Zainab Omar an MPA from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf had filed an objection against Rashid through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer in Lahore.

In the previous week, the PML-N leader had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election. In his appeal, the PML-N leader stated that the returning officer of the ECP unlawfully rejected the nomination papers and he was ready to deposit Rs. 9.5 million to the administration of the Punjab House as required by ECP, but he did not receive the related bank details.

The Punjab government had released a list of people in 2018 who had not cleared their bills for staying and taking meals at the Punjab House. Pervaiz Rashid was among those who were named in the list.