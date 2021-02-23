Maulana Tariq Jamil: “Clothing brand only to financially support madrassahs”

The news of religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil launching his own clothing brand has been making noise on social media. The religious scholar confirmed the news in a video explaining the need to start this new line of business. He stated that the only purpose is to fund the madrassahs.

In the video statement posted on his official social media accounts, Maulana explained that need for this new business.

“The thought first came to me in 2000. I always wanted to run the madrassa without using zakat money. But I couldn’t find enough resources for it. So, when the pandemic happened, the Almighty put this thought in my head to start a business and use that money to run the Islamic institutions. That was my intention and a few of my friends collaborated with me. Hence, we launched a brand with my name”, the scholar said.

MTJ further stated that the purpose of clothing brand was not for profit or competitiveness but for the financial stability of his madrassahs. He also argued on the unjust criticism over religious scholars carrying out their businesses.

“I don’t understand where this idea of clerics running such businesses isn’t righteous came from, even though a lot of religious personalities we follow have been successful businessmen.”, said Maulana Tariq Jamil in his video statement.