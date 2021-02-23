Esra says she is proud to be part of Zalmi family

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who performed the role of Haleema Sultan in famous Ertugrul Ghazi series, has said that she is proud to be the part of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi. The artist took to social-networking website and posted a picture of her with caption, “From now on, I’m a part of the Zalmi family. So proud to be supporting the team with you.” In another post, Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi posted, “WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY.” It is to be mentioned here that Esra has also participated in the anthem of Peshawar Zalmi along with Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Amir.













