Dale Steyn set to join Quetta Gladiators after arrival in Karachi

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has reached Karachi, announced the Quetta Gladiators Monday. “The living legend Dale Steyn has joined the Gladiators. Pakistan show our Gladiators some love,” tweeted the franchise after the speedster landed at the Karachi airport. This is Steyn’s second stint at the Pakistan Super League. He had played in the tournament for the first time last year as a member of the Islamabad United. This year, he was picked by the Gladiators. The veteran South African pacer had missed the first two matches for Gladiators due to a family engagement. As a replacement, the Gladiators had included young all-rounder Hasan Khan in the squad. The Gladiators are hoping Steyn’s addition will help the side return to winning ways after facing a defeat in the season opener.













