Sreesanth bags first ‘List A’ five-wicket haul in over 15 years

NEW DELHI: Kerala pacer S Sreesanth is song in the Vijay Hazare, as he managed to pick his first five-wicket haul in the List A format after a gap of 15 years. The pacer who marked his comeback after a seven-year ban, returned with figures of 5/65 in a match against Uttar Pradesh, to bundle them out for 283. Sreesanth first removes UP opener Abhishek Goswami for 54 (63 balls, 2×6, 4×4) and added then got rid of Akshdeep Nath for 68 (60 balls, 9×4). His fifer also included the wicket of India pacer and UP skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. As far as this championship is concerned, Sreesanth has seven wickets from only two matches. He bagged 2/41 against Odisha, as Kerala went on to win that match by 34 runs. Before this match, Sressanth had 113 wickets in 87 List A games. The pacer had also registered for the IPL auction 2021, but did not make the cut for any team. “It was honestly disappointing not to make the cut but I am really alright. If I can wait 8 years to make a comeback into cricket, I can wait for some more time. No more sympathies are needed because guys I am absolutely happy,” Sreesanth had said.













