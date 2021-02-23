Black Barbie doll wears designer Richard Quinn’s new collection

As many designers go digital this Fashion Month, Richard Quinn has decided to team with Barbie to tease his forthcoming autumn/winter 2021 collection.

According to a report in Vogue, while the full-size line-up won’t be presented until March 2021, the south London designer and the globally-loved Barbie doll have come together and unveiled a scaled-down version of the look, which has been released as the digital schedule for London Fashion Week begins.

“If we were able to show this season, Barbie would be our woman of choice to open the show. She stands for inclusivity and beauty in all forms and embodies the Richard Quinn brand I wanted to capture the real hand-crafted beautiful embroidery from our upcoming collection opening look,” the designer wrote to British Vogue via email, per the report.

“It was as small as we could get the embroidery elements, but it has that same ’60s couture feeling I was going for.”

The outlet further mentioned that the dress presented on the Black Barbie doll, is a signature Quinn. The doll has been given a retro hairstyle, and the gown took eight days to embroider and two days to construct.

“The full-size gown looks and feels like the white roses have grown around a diamond trellis that looks seamless to the naked eye. It was so fun to scale down all the patterns to fit Barbie,” the designer was quoted in the article.

Sharing the pictures, the official Barbie account wrote in an Instagram post: “Created by British designer @richardquinn, this is the first look in our series celebrating Fashion Month from afar as many designers go digital.

"This graphic silhouette allows the flowers to be placed in an organic way with a combination of shine and matte to add depth to the piece."- @richardquinn #barbie #barbiestyle (sic)".

Per the report, Barbie is planning to undertake many more such fashionable outings. She is expected to ‘travel’ to Milan and Paris.