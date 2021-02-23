PM’s visit to Sri Lanka to cement economic cooperation

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday said that two-day maiden official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka will further cement bilateral ties with special focus to gear up trade and strengthen economic cooperation between two countries. In a press statement issued here, Malik said it was a good omen for the private sectors of either countries that PM Imran Khan will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries followed by a number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation. Iftikhar Ali Malik who remained actively associated with SAARC Chamber for the last three decades having deep insight said current visit was poised to help further strengthen the relationship and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields. He said that the current trade between both countries was not entirely encouraging, but both countries have markets for each other’s primary products.













