GSM signs strategic partnership with Muller & Phipps

Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) has signed a strategic collaboration with Muller & Phipps (M&P) Pakistan, one of the leading international distributing house, to continue to serve as the logistics partner.

This collaboration has enabled GSM to expand its Family health solutions within the country with further expanding its retail base to more than 2600 towns 42,000 outlets and 35,000 pharmacies ensuring increased availability of its products.

The signing ceremony was held at Greenstar Social Marketing Head office where GSM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Syed Azizur Rab and CEO M&P Kamran Nishat officially signed the agreement.

The CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing – Dr. Syed Azizur Rab said, “We are glad to continue our prosperous partnership with M&P which is one of theleading international distribution house with a vast outreach within Pakistan.A strategic relationship demands the principal organisation to sketch a well-drafted plan for marketing, branding, and product development. However, distributors like M&P push the product, provide customer feedback and improvements plans to compete with the competitors, tactically.”