Judicial remand of four lawyers extended in IHC attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of four arrested lawyers in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case until Feb 24.

Four accused of the attack were produced before the ATC for hearing of the case.

Earlier, the counsel of Liaquat Manzoor Kamboh, Mohammad Umar and Asadullah, sought more time from the court for preparation of the case. The court granted the plea and adjourned hearing of the bail petitions of three lawyers till February 24.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had issued orders to release two lawyers, Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh, in the high court attack case on the basis of a report presented by the police department.

Police said that no evidence was found against Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh Advocate.

The protesting lawyers, who were furious over the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, on February 08, stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured media persons to stop the coverage of the incident. The outrageous crowd had also tortured the deputy registrar of the high court after entering into his chamber by breaking the door. They also managed to enter into the IHC Chief Justice’s chamber.