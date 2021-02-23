Malik calls for inter-faith harmony and utility among all faiths

A delegation of Christian theologians and activists headed by Fr. James Channan, O.P. calls on Senator A. Rehman Malik former Interior Minister and PPP senior leader at his residence on Monday and discussed the minority affairs in Pakistan. The delegation condoled with him on the death of his sister and prayed for the departed soul. The delegation comprised Fr. James Channan former Adviser to Pope John Paul II, Gibran Masih Gill, Fr. Tufique Younis and Aheer Nazir.

Senator A. Rehman Malik urged that people from all religious faiths should work harder for the promotion of inter-faith harmony as India is spreading propaganda against Pakistan for minority persecution. He said that there is no religious discrimination in Pakistan as people of all faiths had the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshiping and celebrating their faiths and festivals. He said that the Indian propaganda against Pakistan for religious discrimination must stop as under the flag of Pakistan we all (faiths) are one and united.” He said that Christians had played fundamental role in the Pakistan making and have rendered exemplary services and sacrifices for country’s betterment. He applauded the services of Fr. James Channan, O.P. and said that he has been defending and advocating the interest of Pakistan to negate the Indian malicious propaganda against Pakistan. He said that Mr. James has played a role of bridge between government and Christian community while working with Shehbaz Bhatti who sacrificed his life while fighting against terrorism.

Fr. James Channan, O.P. showed his resolve to continue his work for Pakistan especially in projecting its soft image across the world adding that India is worst religious freedom violator where minorities are being victimized on daily basis.

Senator A. Rehman Malik assured his entire support to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan. He said that FATF should revisit its earlier decisions of placing Pakistan in its Grey List and in the ongoing session should declare the removal of Pakistan from Grey List. While condemning the Indian propaganda against Pakistan, he said that under which authority India stated that Pakistan will remain in the FATF’s Grey List for next ten years. He urged the President FATF to take serious notice of the Indian statement of influencing FATF’s decision on Pakistan. He said that FATF should also take serious notice of India for terror financing and money laundering as ISIS is rapidly spreading in India to be used against Pakistan. He appealed the US President Joi Biden to recognize the Pakistan countless sacrifices in war on terror and withdraw its complaint in FATF against Pakistan.

Fr. James Channan, O.P. presented his books to Senator A. Rehman Malik and he also gave him set of his books. The delegation thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik and said that he has always raised his voice for the rights of minorities for which the community is grateful to him.