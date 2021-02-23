Naval chief seeks PMSA’s active role to develop blue economy

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has stressed that Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has to play an active role in government’s initiatives related to development of blue economy.

The naval chief said this during his visit to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency headquarters, said a statement issued on Monday.

Interacting with the officers and staff members of PMSA, Niazi lauded the commitment and efforts of the agency in the maritime domain. He emphasised that being the only maritime law enforcement agency, PMSA has responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests.

The naval chief also appreciated the agency’s efforts in facilitating fishermen community and ensuring their safety and security at sea. He expressed satisfaction over operational capabilities tasks performed by PMSA. He also assured that Pakistan Navy will continue to provide all out support to PMSA.

Earlier upon arrival, the naval chief was received by Director General PMSA, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib. He was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

Thereafter, the chief of the naval staff was given a briefing on roles and tasks of PMSA. He visited Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) where he was apprised regarding operational readiness of PMSA to enforce laws in the maritime zone of Pakistan.

Separately, the passing out parade of the 57th batch of Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA) was held at PMA Karachi on Monday. One hundred and forty three cadets completed two-year training on ships.

Addressing as the chief guest of the ceremony, Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz, said that KPT would extend all possible cooperation to the PMA in the sectors of education and training.

Cadets were awarded medals and cash prizes for outstanding performance.