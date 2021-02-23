Hafeez for ensuring sale of chicken, eggs at affordable rates

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the provincial governments to take corrective measures and ensure supply of chicken and eggs at affordable prices throughout the country.

The finance minister said this while chairing the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) held at the Finance Division on Monday.

The finance minister reiterated the firm commitment of the government to ensure provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board. He urged the provincial governments and departments concerned to make coordinated efforts to keep prices of basic commodities in check.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, vegetable ghee, chicken and eggs during the last week.

The representatives of the Punjab and Sindh governments informed the NPMC about the increase in prices of chicken and eggs mainly due to seasonal factors.

The weekly SPI recorded a slight increase of 0.55 percent whereas prices of eight basic items registered a decline and 18 commodities remained stable during the week under review.

The secretary industries and production briefed NPMC about 11 most essential commodities being offered by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at subsidised prices across Pakistan. The network of Utility Stores Corporation is playing an important role in providing essential items at discounted prices to the masses as the prices of USC are significantly low as compared to the prices prevailing in domestic markets, he added.

Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar updated the committee that the ministry is closely monitoring the current price trend of vegetable ghee/cooking oil and taking corrective measures to ensure fair price for the consumers. He directed the provinces to expedite provision of estimates regarding sugar stock needed during the current year. The USC has already made an arrangement for import of 50,000 tonnes of sugar to ensure its availability at a discounted price, he stated.

The secretary, Ministry of NFS&R apprised NPMC of the sufficient stock of wheat across the country. The NPMC noted price disparity in prices of wheat flour among provinces and directed the secretary food to coordinate with representatives of the provincial governments to ensure smooth supply of wheat at fair prices across the board.

The NPMC also directed the member Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) to give a detailed briefing to the chief secretaries about the methodology of data collection across different markets in respective provinces. The underlying rationale is to work out a national average of prices of basic commodities which reflects the situation on ground accurately.

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, member CCP, member PBS, managing director PASSCO, managing director Utility Stores Corporation (USC), representatives of the provincial governments and senior officials of the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.