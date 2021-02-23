853 health warriors vaccinated in Larkana

As many as 853 frontline health warriors have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus viral disease here till Monday since February 17 when 2,500 vials of Sinopharm injections were supplied to Larkana division. Vaccination started at the Divisional Adult Vaccination Centre (DAVC) established at Chandka Medical College Hospital here for health workers of the entire Larkana division where approximately 15,000 doctors and paramedics are there in the five districts. In Mirpurkhas division, 1,107 health workers have been vaccinated and according to the health department official figures in the entire Sindh province so far 44,638 health warriors have been given the first dose.

In Hyderabad, 5,278 health workers have been vaccinated, 4,795 in Shaheed Benazir Abad, 1,977 at Sukkur division, and 30,520 in all districts of Karachi division.