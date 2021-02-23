Punjab PDWP okays Rs11.24bn for 8 health projects

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of primary & secondary healthcare sector with an estimated cost of Rs11,241.21 million. These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of PDWP of the current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: up-gradation of 20-bedded RHC Uch Sharif into 60-bedded THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East at the cost of Rs537.7 million; up-gradation of THQ Hospital Minchanabad from 40 to 100-bedded at the cost of Rs373.011 million; construction of 20-bedded Trauma Centre & Revamping of THQ Hospital, Pattoki, at the cost of Rs278.882 million; construction of 20-bedded surgical ward at THQ Chunian at the cost of Rs130.304 million; construction of 10-bedded emergency ward at THQ Hospital Lalamusa at the cost of Rs71.976 million; up-gradation of THQ Hospital Kharian from 70 to 100-bedded at the cost of Rs209.359 million; provision of missing facilities at THQ Hospital Naushera at the cost of Rs250 million; and establishment of 400-bedded new DHQ Hospital Hafizabad at the cost of Rs9,389.978 million.













