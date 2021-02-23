EU ambassador calls for inclusion of women in mainstream trade activity

Pakistan must involve its 52 percent female population in mainstream productive activities to give a quantum jump to the national economy, said Androulla Kaminara, ambassador of the European Union (EU).

Addressing the members of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), she said that Pakistan has performed well during coronavirus and continued its upward trend growth whereas the global economies were contracting sharply at the same time.

She said that Pakistan must explore new opportunities by involving females which are 52 percent of its total population. She assured that skill training will be provided to this neglected segment through EU funded projects while many EU member states are already running their own separate and dedicated programs for women empowerment.

She appreciated the role of FWCCI and said its project of the Women Incubation Centre is excellent and it will certainly yield tangible results in the near future. She was optimistic that FWCCI will continue its efforts to motivate females to come forward and play their role in the overall economic growth of the country.

Earlier in her welcome address, President Mrs. Tehmina Pasha said that FWCCI is a nascent chamber established in 2017. It has more than 150 members within its folds and today it is recognized as one of the top women chambers of Pakistan.

Briefing about the special projects already initiated by FWCCI, Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain former President FWCCI said that first-ever Women Business Incubation & Display Centre will be made functional within the next couple of months for ‘Hands on Support’ to talented and innovative female entrepreneurs in addition to motivating young educated females to start their own businesses.

She said that an Exclusive Women Entrepreneurs Block has also been planned in M3 Industrial City in addition to the establishment of a Women Skill Development Institute along with other supportive organizations.

She said that most of the women run SMEs. “These SMEs lack technology but aim to create employment for women”, she said and added that FWCCI needs EU assistance for capacity development and technology. She requested for connecting FWCCI with Commercial Sections of EU Member States, Women Chambers of Commerce, trade associations and importers enabling them to expand their businesses at the global level.

“It will help women to benefit from exports directly, lead to having value addition and better benefit from GSP Plus”, she added.