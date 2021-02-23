All resources to be utilised for uplift of tribal districts: Anwar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan has said that all the available resources will be brought into use for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts.

Anwar Zeb Khan expressed these views on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Barsadin Road project of tehsil Salarzai, tribal district Bajaur, said a press release issued on Monday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan, party workers and residents were also present on the occasion.

Anwar Zeb Khan said that record developmental schemes have been initiated in district Bajaur by the PTI government. The provincial minister said that the PTI government has taken historic steps for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts to bring them at par with developed districts of the province.

He claimed that development and prosperity of the newly merged tribal districts is the utmost priority of the government, saying that all the issues being faced by tribesmen would be solved very soon. He further said that the allocated funds for the development and uplift of NMDs would be utilised in the right direction and any malpractices and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.