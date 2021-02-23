48th Common officers visit CPO

Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani says that Punjab Police is taking all possible measures such as the protection of life and property of the people, maintenance of state writ and effective use of modern technology to improve public service delivery. Steps are being taken on a priority to transform the Punjab Police from a force to police service so that the process of serving and protecting the people can be carried out in the best possible way.

He added that along with operational duties in police work, more attention was being paid to improve investigation matters as the crime graph can be reduced only by improving the workout rate of cases. He further said that for the convenience of the people, facilities are being provided to the citizens under the modern fast track system in the police service centers while special attention should be given to the monitoring and inspection process under the SOPs issued to improve the affairs of the police station. He expressed these views during a meeting with trainee officers from Civil Services Academy, Lahore at the Central Police Office here today.

AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin while briefing the officers of the delegation about the operational procedures and modern projects of Punjab Police said that Punjab Police is providing protection and services to the citizens under the principles of community policing while With the establishment of CTD, SPU, Anti-Riots, Dolphin, PRU and other specialized forces, the efficiency of Punjab Police has been enhanced, while Women Safety App has been developed for the protection of women and Tourist Facilitation App has been developed for the help and protection of tourists.

He said that SP complaints in all the districts of the province have ensured immediate action on their applications, including registration of cases by citizens, whereas for compensation of complaints of citizens, 878 complaint center and holding of open courts are being ensured for redressal of citizens’ grievances with the aim of alleviating the problems of the citizens immediately.

He further said that in the style of Safe City Lahore, Integrated Command and Control Systems have also been introduced in other districts of the province which are providing special assistance in security arrangements of sensitive places. He further said that operations are underway in all the districts of the province under the National Action Plan while the CTD’s intelligence-based operations have significantly reduced the incidence of terrorism in the province. After the briefing, the trainee officers visited 8787 IGP complaints center, Monitoring and Control Room and other departments while commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Operations and the head of the delegation at the end of the visit. AIG-Admin Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi and other officers were also present.