President for educational reforms to meet modern needs

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for educational reforms in accordance with the requirements of the present era. Addressing a ceremony at the National University of Technology on Monday, the President said that the students should be provided education according to the requirements of the job market. He said that a huge number of jobs are being created in the IT sector.

He said that information technology is playing an important role in imparting education. The President said that use of artificial intelligence is the need of the hour. He said that Pakistani students can show impressive performance in the world if they are imparted knowledge in the right manner. He said that only one generation is required to bring about change in the society through knowledge.

He said Pakistan has the required talent but it needs to be streamlined by bringing change in the society and eradicating corruption.