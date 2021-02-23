NAB constitutes CIT to conduct impartial probe into sugar scam

A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held at NAB Headquarters which was presided over by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB. Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations, DG NAB Rawalpindi and senior officers attended by meeting. The meeting was apprised that a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) comprising experienced officers has been constituted to conduct transparent, impartial and independent probe of the sugar subsidy scandal. The meeting was apprised that the CIT comprising two investigation officers, financial experts, legal consultants, and forensic experts, additional director and relevant director/Case Officer were investigating the scam while DG NAB, Rawalpindi is supervising the investigations. The NAB chairman expressed satisfaction on the report of sugar subsidy scam report by CIT. He directed the CIT to complete the investigations in transparent, independent, impartial and professional manner. He directed the CIT to get details of the audit reports of the companies, financial related to sugar subsidy scam from the SECP to ascertain facts about the case.













