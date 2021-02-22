Zardari and Senate elections

The forthcoming Senate elections have propelled the PPP to finally throw down the gauntlet as the face of the opposition alliance. With former president Asif Ali Zardari busy reaching out to members of political parties across the spectrum, the party is all set to generate a political maelstrom come March. And why wouldn’t it? Having gained the support of all parties, under the banner of the PDM, for the candidacy of its heavyweight from Multan, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Zardari is ready for a comeback in the arena. Earlier, the parliamentary mastermind had single-handedly convinced the PDM to contest by-polls and the upcoming Senate elections despite reservations by PML-N leadership. The overwhelming victory of their candidates (especially in Sanghar, Karachi, Pishin and Nowshera) has come as a big surprise for the ruling party; further cementing Zardari at the top of the pyramid.

There are talks of him and Gillani mustering support from within the PTI ranks. While Gillani has rejected claims of contacting PTI stalwart, Jahangir Tareen, to lend a hand to his campaign, their Siraiki connection is also being discussed as a possible power play.

It remains to be seen how tightly the opposition benches will cling to their fig leaf in the coming days. But what cannot be denied as moot, meanwhile, is the Senate elections’ high vulnerability to external interference in the past. Given the extraordinary firestorm over skullduggery allegations that centred around the then president, Zardari, in the 2018 Senate race, the ruling party’s reservations do hold substantial weight. Last time, PML-N lawmakers (Khawaja Saad Rafique, for example) had openly criticised Zardari for conspiring to buy members to have control over Senate “under the garb of democracy,” when Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri was ousted. Those who are standing by the PPP’s wheel (hint, hint: Maryam Aurangzeb) today previously used to slam its top brass as monarchs of horse-trading. How, then, can Zardari find in himself the political credibility to issue open threats to prime ministership? His confidence in toppling the government—bordering on arrogance—is simply adding to the ruling party’s apprehensions about the trading of MPA votes. If true, isn’t this, plainly put, a new hand at an old game?

As for the ruling party, putting up a strong fight against plans for its scalp would be a real challenge. Though, making and breaking of alliances always take up a notch before electoral races, now is the time to gain its stronghold in the upper house in what has become a clarion call to retain its control over Islamabad.

Still, the PTI needs to survive this test in an honourable way. Using the same below-the-table tactics when it has strongly advocated a better Senate would only be counter-productive. All parties better rise to the occasion by saying no to the horrible practice that continues to cheapen our democracy. Here’s to real, not mala fide elections! *