Japan announces $3.7m for UNHCR initiatives

Japanese ambassador and UNHCR representative during the agreement signing ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan on Monday announced $3.7 million for the UNHCR’s programmes and activities for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.

The initiative will focus on education, livelihood assistance and community structures in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, benefitting over 240,000 individuals.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Islamabad.

Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori and UNHCR representative Noriko Yoshida signed an agreement for the purpose in the presence of Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Saleem Khan.

“Acquiring education and vocational skills is vital for the social inclusion of Afghan refugees. In this project, we will continue to provide financial support, which will greatly contribute to the stability and peace of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Peace and stability are the preconditions for achieving voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan,” said Ambassador MATSUDA.

Yoshida thanked the people and Government of Japan for their generosity towards refugees and host communities. “This funding will go a long way to empowering young refugees and Pakistanis through skills development and education.”

The UNHCR representative further said that given the protracted Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan, Japan is supporting sustained investments easing the burden on host communities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for over 40 years and called on the international community to step up their support for large refugee-hosting countries.

“Japan has always played its part in supporting humanitarian efforts in Pakistan,” commended Mr. Khan.

Japan is playing an important role in burden- and responsibility-sharing as set out in the Global Compact for Refugees adopted at the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018.

The government of Japan is one of UNHCR’s largest donors and supporters of many years. Ends