Dale Steyn Arrives in Karachi to Join Gladiators for PSL 2021

South African pacer Dale Steyn has arrived in Karachi to join his team Quetta Gladiators for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League. Earlier, Steyn had to delay his arrival for the PSL 2021 due to certain family engagements. The veteran South African bowler will undergo necessary COVID protocols and quarantine before he will be available for his franchise.

According to PCB’s announcement it was told that Steyn will be missing the first two matches for Quetta. The statement further added that Steyn will be arriving in Pakistan on the 22nd.

As a replacement, Gladiators had included young all-rounder Hasan Khan in the squad. The team played its first match in the tournament opener against title defenders Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Gladiators will be facing Lahore Qalandars today. Both teams are all set to play the second match of their sixth PSL.

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Salman Mirza (replacement of injured Dilbar Hussain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (C), Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hassan Khan (partial replacement of Dale Steyn), Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Chris Gayle.